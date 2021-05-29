'Blue's Clues' Enlists 'Drag' Star for LGBT Pride Parade Sing-Along
5/29/2021 1:56 PM PT
"Blue's Clues & You" just put out a sing-along for kids that features an animated version of a "RuPaul's Drag Race" star ... who leads a song about Pride Month and inclusivity.
Nickelodeon posted the video Friday -- just days ahead of June 1, which marks the beginning of Pride -- and it features a cartoon rendering of Nina West, who's a fan fave from 'Drag Race,' leading on vocals -- narrating a parade that's passing her in the background.
The song touches on the makeup of different families that fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella ... including households with two dads, two moms, non-binary children and more.
Words like "ace," "queer," "trans," "bi, "pan" and other identifying terms used in the community are sprinkled throughout -- and the song doesn't shy away from them ... noting that they can all be part of a family that loves one another. All the families are made up of different animals -- alligators, sharks, turtles, birds, cats, etc. -- that wave/rock rainbow flags.
Now, the overwhelming reaction to this appears to be positive ... with many taking to social media to praise 'Blue's Clues' for being progressive -- and taking proactive steps to teach kids about different family structures in a fun, catchy way that appeals to young children.
BLUE'S CLUES PRIDE PARADE?! 🥰🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/awHZqNt6f5— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) May 29, 2021 @EugeneLeeYang
On the other hand, there are some who are clutching their pearls over this ... but they're mostly being drowned out by folks saying this is a great thing that Nick/Nick Jr.'s doing.
Remember, Nickelodeon has already indicated that some characters in their own pantheon -- including SpongeBob SquarePants -- might just be part of the LGBTQ+ world themselves, or allies at least. So, it's really not that much of a stretch for them to get Blue onboard too.