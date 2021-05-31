UFC's Brandon Moreno Says Deiveson Figueiredo’s An Ugly, Dumb A-Hole
5/31/2021 12:40 AM PT
Brandon Moreno, describe your rival, UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
“I told you, the guy's not really smart,” Moreno tells TMZ Sports ... “He's an asshole and it's fine. I don't care. He's ugly, man the guy's so ugly, my goodness!”
There’s clearly bad blood between 27-year-old Moreno and 33-year-old Figueiredo ... who fought to a draw last December -- an absolute war -- for the UFC Flyweight title.
The fighters are set to square off again as the co-main event at UFC 263 on June 12 ... and we asked Moreno what he’d say to Figueiredo before they scrap for a 2nd time.
“He try to put attention on himself and it's fine. He wants to make some money, he wants to be the next Conor McGregor and you know, I don't really care because I just wanna get title.”
Moreno -- who hasn't lost since 2018 -- says after 16 years in the sports ... it’d be “a dream come true” to be the 1st-ever Mexican champ born in Tijuana.
“Imagine all the hours of discipline, the dedication, the sacrifice I did before, so it's a dream come true. I have the opportunity to change everything."