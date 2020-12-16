Brandon Moreno Says His Wife Was Worried About His Balls After Violent Nut Shot
12/16/2020 12:30 AM PT
Don't worry ... Brandon Moreno's nuts are okay!!
This, after the UFC star took a ferocious kick to the gonads from Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256 -- a shot that was so powerful Moreno was dry heaving in the Octagon.
It's been 4 days since that insane fight between Moreno and Figueiredo -- an instant classic that was judged a majority draw -- and you can see the bruises all over Moreno's face.
i would die on spot, ugly nut shot #UFC256 #BrandonMoreno pic.twitter.com/IeAFKZMPPA— Sarthak (@Sarthak123) December 13, 2020 @Sarthak123
So, we had to ask ... how his "twins" were doing after that ferocious low blow, and Brandon filled us in.
“In that moment, it was very painful. Was very, very painful because he throws a really, really hard direct to there. I don't say it was intentional, but man it was a nasty kick directly to my balls," Moreno says.
"I think this the first time when a referee told me if I wanted to rest a little bit, my first time saying, 'Yes, please I need this moment.'"
Naturally, one of the first things Moreno's wife, Shirley, asked about after the fight was her husband's junk.
"My wife asked me the same, 'Hey, you fine?' Like, 'Yeah baby, no problem.'"
There's more ... Moreno says he doesn't feel any sympathy for Figueiredo after learning his opponent was hospitalized until 2 AM on fight day with a bad stomach infection.
"Before the fight, I don't know anything about [Deiveson] being sick. He was in the hospital, but man, in this world of Martial Arts, that is very normal. I had like two fights in the company, I was very sick to my stomach, but I never said nothing because it's my problem."
In fact, Moreno thinks Deiveson is using the medical situation as an excuse for not winning the fight.
"Excuses, I can make excuse with my arm, because to be honest, between the fight, it was very, very painful. Too much pain in my left arm from my shoulder. Excuses. Nothing else matters."