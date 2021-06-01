DaBaby Questioned by Cops in Miami Shooting

DaBaby is being questioned by Miami police following a shooting late Monday night that left 2 people injured -- one critically ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement tells us ... cops interviewed the rapper as part of their investigation into the incident, which went down near several popular Miami Beach restaurants just before midnight.

We're told detectives are actively following leads in the shooting, and though several people were initially detained ... so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with possible info is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

Our sources say one of the shooting victims has been treated at the hospital and released, but the other remained hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.

Earlier this year, TMZ was the first to report that DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm.