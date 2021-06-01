Tony Gonzalez Sells Bev. Hills Mansion To Billionaire Businessman For $21 Million

NFL legend Tony Gonzalez's Beverly Hills mansion is in new hands -- and some very rich hands, at that -- 'cause the Hall of Famer just reportedly sold his pad to a billionaire businessman for $21 million!!!

Gonzalez -- one of the best tight ends to ever play the game -- is officially parting ways with the 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom crib ... which comes decked out with some truly unique elements.

For instance, the home has a full-size homeschooling classroom, its own speakeasy-inspired lounge with plenty of wine storage and an elevator!!

The house also has a gourmet chef's kitchen with top-notch appliances, a gym and a subterranean garage that can fit 8 cars.

The backyard is just as baller -- with a lighted tennis court, pool and cabana.

Gonzalez bought the property for $7.1 million back in 2016 and tore down the existing house to rebuild this 13,300-square-foot pad in 2018, according to the L.A. Times.

The estate -- listed by Rodeo Realty's Michelle Graci -- just sold for $21.15 million to billionaire investor Wayne Boich -- a discount from its initial $30 million price tag.