JoJo Siwa Throws Extravagant Pride Party at Her Home

JoJo Siwa seemingly spared no expense to throw a massive party to celebrate Pride Month ... and inside the event was everything you'd expect from the newly-minted gay icon.

JoJo's rainbow-themed bash had a little bit of everything -- as documented by fellow influencer Tana Mongeau -- a fully loaded kitchen and bar, a rainbow-dyed dog walking around, a hand-bedazzled rainbow piano ... and a JoJo Barbie wall.

Siwa -- who was clearly having a great time with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew -- also revealed she sprung for a bouncy house, because ... why the hell not?

Pretty extravagant stuff all around from the recently-turned-18, mega-rich YouTube and Nickelodeon star, who as you know ... came out as gay earlier this year.

