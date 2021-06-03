JoJo Siwa Throws Extravagant Pride Party at Her Home
JoJo Siwa I Got Lotsa Pride ... Throws Rainbow-Themed Bash!!!
6/3/2021 7:22 AM PT
JoJo Siwa seemingly spared no expense to throw a massive party to celebrate Pride Month ... and inside the event was everything you'd expect from the newly-minted gay icon.
JoJo's rainbow-themed bash had a little bit of everything -- as documented by fellow influencer Tana Mongeau -- a fully loaded kitchen and bar, a rainbow-dyed dog walking around, a hand-bedazzled rainbow piano ... and a JoJo Barbie wall.
Siwa -- who was clearly having a great time with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew -- also revealed she sprung for a bouncy house, because ... why the hell not?
Pretty extravagant stuff all around from the recently-turned-18, mega-rich YouTube and Nickelodeon star, who as you know ... came out as gay earlier this year.
She might be new to the LGBTQ+ community, but she's already got Pride partying down pat.