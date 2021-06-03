Tyron Woodley Says Smashing Jake Paul Will Be 1st Win In a Serious Pro Boxing Career

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyron Woodley isn't planning on being a 1-hit wonder in the boxing ring ... telling TMZ Sports he's serious about taking MULTIPLE fights after KO'ing Jake Paul.

"I want to fight twice this year," the ex-UFC champ says ... "I fight [Jake Paul] on August 28 and I think around November, I'll be ready to box again."

Tyron says MONEY is a huge driving factor -- explaining he's making a fortune to face the 24-year-old YouTube star ... and believes a dominant victory will keep the cash flowing in for a while.

"The best thing that's happened in the last 24 hours is I'm smiling that my market value is where it's at," Tyron says ... "you won't put me in the clearance rack."

Tyron also responded to Jake Paul's fight prediction of a 2nd-round knockout over Woodley.

"HAHAHAHAHAHA," Woodley said before paraphrasing a famous Muhammad Ali quote.

"If you ever dream of knocking me out, wake up and apologize."

Tyron also explained why the Jake Paul fight will be the "easiest" of his career ... saying, "It's not because HE'S an easy fight, but because I'm gonna train my ass off and I'm gonna make it an easy fight."