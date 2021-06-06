Buff Bagwell Says He's Great Following Hit & Run Arrest, Takes Off Shirt To Prove It

Play video content TMZSports.com

Buff Bagwell has a message for all his fans that are worried about the former wrestling superstar following his recent arrest ... thank you for the concern, but I’m doing fantastic!!

... and Buff proved it by showing off his jacked body.

TMZ Sports talked to 51-year-old Bagwell -- only days after the ex-WCW star was booked for hit & run, open container, providing false info to police and other charges in Georgia -- and we straight up asked ... are you OK??

"Dude, I'm 245. I look absolutely incredible. I'm in the best shape of my life. I feel better than I've ever felt in my entire left," Bagwell says.

Buff later continued ... "As you can see, if I'm in shape, Buff Bagwell is not hurting."

If you weren't a '90s pro wrestling fan and aren't familiar with Bagwell ... he was one of World Wrestling Championships (WCW) biggest stars for a decade.

"I just don't understand why everybody's worrying. I just think, honest to God brother, I really, really am thankful for them reaching out with their prayers and I thank everybody for that," Buff says.

"I just want to say I'm fine, thank you for your prayers. Without the wrestling fans, there is no Buff."

