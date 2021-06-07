Olivia Culpo Pens Mushy Happy Bday Note To Christian McCaffrey, 'Obsessed W/ You'

Christian McCaffrey just got an AWESOME 25th birthday present -- a love note from one of the hottest women on the planet -- and it's adorable!!!

Olivia Culpo penned the mush on Monday afternoon ... gushing over her NFL superstar boyfriend with a series of pictures and sweet words.

"I’m obsessed with you 😍," Culpo said of her man on her social media page. "Happy birthday kintin!!!!!!! Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world I love you."

Christian didn't wait long to respond ... he commented on the post with an L-bomb of his own!!

"My ❤️," Christian wrote. "I love you."

The Carolina Panthers running back and the supermodel have been dating since 2019 ... and they've been pretty much inseparable ever since.

They've been on vacations, they've exchanged fancy gifts, they've flashed their toned bodies, and they certainly haven't hidden any PDA!!