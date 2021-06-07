Roy Jones Jr. Says Jake Paul Can Definitely Beat Tyron Woodley, Here's How ...

Play video content TMZSports.com

Roy Jones Jr. -- one of the greatest fighters ever -- says he believes Jake Paul has a REAL shot to beat Tyron Woodley.

... but only if he fights like Mike Tyson.

Here's the deal ... Jake famously KO'd Nate Robinson on the undercard of Roy's big comeback fight with "Iron" Mike back in 2020 -- so, he knows the kid has real power.

But, Roy's also very familiar with Tyron's accomplished MMA career -- and knows Woodley has legit striking ability.

So, who's gonna win? That all depends ... here's Roy's breakdown.

"Early, Jake is gonna be the issue because Jake can probably punch. I know he can punch -- and he's probably gonna be a little bit bigger [than Tyron]."

"But as the fight goes on, if Woodley gets comfortable, he's probably gonna take [Jake] out."

"Woodley definitely has the ring experience ... he'll definitely take him out if it goes long."

For his part, Jake has predicted a 2nd round KO over Woodley.

Tyron responded to Jake this way ... "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA."