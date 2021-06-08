Julio Jones Won't Steal #11 From A.J. Brown, 'Respect'

For the first time in his NFL career, Julio Jones will NOT wear #11 ... A.J. Brown just revealed the newest Tennessee Titan has refused to take the digits.

Brown said Tuesday he tried like hell to give Jones the number -- considering, you know, Brown did recruit the former Falcons star to Tennessee HARD -- but he claims Julio just wouldn't accept it.

"I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it," said Brown, who got the Titans' #11 when he joined the team in 2019. "Respect."

Julio was drafted by the Falcons in 2011 and got the #11 shortly after ... but he'll clearly have to find a new number in Nashville now.

As for potential replacements ... Jones did rock #8 during his college career at Alabama -- and while Titans rookie punter James Smith has already been assigned the ocho, something tells us that'll change if Julio wants it bad enough.

After all, the Titans did give up a 2nd-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft AND a 4th-round pick in the 2023 Draft in order to get Julio (and another '23 pick) over the weekend.