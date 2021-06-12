Skywriting Marriage Proposal Ends with Shot at Joe Rogan's Height

Somebody took to the skies of Los Angeles to ask for a woman's hand in marriage -- but apparently, they shelled out a little extra to make fun of ... Joe Rogan.

A skywriting message marriage proposal was seen up above West Hollywood and the surrounding areas Saturday, which asked somebody named Mollie Pratt to marry them ... reportedly followed up with "SHE SAID YES" ... and then one last random train of thought.

Someone just spent thousands of dollars to write “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” in the skies of Los Angeles and honestly money well spent. pic.twitter.com/ndeBs31kqh — Joshua (@imJoshAdams) June 12, 2021 @imJoshAdams

After the Mollie stuff flew by -- which purportedly had trailing messages like "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING" and "UNTIL DEATH DO US PART" ... the writing followed with something to the effect of, "ONE MORE THING ... JOE ROGAN IS LITEALLY (sic) 5 FOOT 3."

Indeed, several different photos and videos capture that last part ... and it has left a lot of people equally confused and amused. For one -- why bring up JR in a proposal at all???

Just witnessed an LA airplane message proposal that ended with “Just one more thing, Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/6iuO8vkbOC — Danielle Ucci (@heyu_itsDani) June 12, 2021 @heyu_itsDani

Of course, his listed height here is wrong ... the guy's pegged at 5'7" -- so it's clear whoever commissioned this did it to slight Joe and to chide, in the most extra way possible. The party responsible is still a mystery -- but they definitely shelled out big time for the stunt.

Skywriting messages cost thousands of dollars per message -- and it sounds like this person had a whole bunch of them as part of their engagement announcement, on top of the Rogan shot. We're guessing this whole thing might've cost upwards of $10k, or around there.

Oh I love Los Angeles sometimes asdfghjkl. Skywriting that says “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/jJin5Chc2c — faintlyglow✨ (@faintlyglow) June 12, 2021 @faintlyglow