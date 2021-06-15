NFL's Sean Payton On Set for 'Bountygate' Movie, Kevin James Playing Saints Coach!
6/15/2021 6:32 AM PT
Lights, camera, PAYTON!
That's New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton getting all Hollywood in Louisiana ... where he's shooting a new movie based on the fallout from the NFL's "Bountygate" scandal.
Kevin James is playing Sean Payton in the flick, called "Home Team" -- and even though they don't look exactly alike, you get the point.
Payton has a cameo in the film -- looks like he's playing a mechanic or something?!
As for the movie itself ... here's the backstory.
Payton received a 1-year suspension from the NFL in 2012 for Bountygate -- when Saints players were getting cash payouts from 2009 to 2011 for targeting and injuring opponents during games.
During his suspension, Payton coached his son's youth football team -- and reportedly used the time away from the league to "reassess his life and put it in some perspective."
The movie will focus on Payton's time away from his job -- and how he grew as a person because of the experience.
The movie is being produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions -- so it seems the flick will be a lighthearted, family-friendly depiction of the situation ... despite the heavy and despicable nature of the suspension in the first place.
The cast includes stars like Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider -- as well as Isaiah Mustafa ... aka the Old Spice guy!!
No word on when the movie is expected to hit theaters ... but at least it's taking Payton's mind off the fact he won't have Drew Brees on his roster next season!!