Vince Wilfork's Son Charged With Stealing Ex-NFL Star Dad's Super Bowl Rings

Vince Wilfork's son has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $300k-worth of jewelry from the ex-NFL star ... including his 2 Super Bowl rings.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... 39-year-old Wilfork reported his valuables stolen in May 2021, claiming his SB rings, AFC championship rings, 2001 Miami Hurricanes national championship ring and other jewelry were missing from his family home in Texas.

The 13-year NFL vet told cops he first noticed the items were missing in May 2020 ... but was unsure if they were in storage or at his home in Florida.

According to records obtained by TMZ Sports, a Patriots fan contacted Wilfork after coming across a listing for his SB rings on a Facebook page ... asking if the items were really legit.

Wilfork then had had his ex-wife reach out to the seller, who claims his business partner bought the four Patriots rings from D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, Vince's son, in 2020 for $62,000.

During their investigation, cops claim Holmes-Wilfork also sold 8 items -- 2 necklaces, a bracelet and 5 earrings -- to a jewelry store for $4,600 in March 2020.

The man who allegedly purchased the Patriots rings from D'Aundre returned them to police. It's unclear if they have been returned to Wilfork or if they're being held as evidence.

Wilfork told police he believes the alleged stolen items are worth around $400k.

The 23-year-old was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property worth over $300,000, a felony. His bond was set at $300,000.