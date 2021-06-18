Tom Brady Won't Commit To Playing 'Til 50 Years Old, 'That's A Long Time'

Turns out, there IS an expiration date on Tom Brady's football career after all ... the QB says he ain't committing to playing 'til he's 50, explaining, "That's a long time."

The NFL's G.O.A.T. revealed to USA Today Sports this month his goal is still just to play until he's 45 in two years ... and then perhaps end the run at that point.

"50? That’s a long time," Brady said. "Even for me, that’s a long time."

"I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract."

Don't get it twisted, though ... Brady didn't exactly slam the door on the idea of another 6 years under center either.

"I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that," Brady said.

"If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And, if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

If Brady does want to make the extended run ... his Buccaneers team certainly ain't stopping him, 'cause Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht said back in May he'd allow the QB to go that long if he wanted.

But, Tom's coming off knee surgery ... and certainly seems to be at peace with the idea his playing days could be done in two years.