Kendrick Lamar Lists Old Home for $800k

Kendrick Lamar's humble home east of L.A. has hit the market, and unlike the properties of most celebs ... it can be yours for way less than a million bucks!!!

The rapper's owned the modest -- in hip-hop star terms -- 4-bed, 2.5-bath property in the Inland Empire city of Eastvale for several years ... as it's been a family home where his parents and siblings have resided.

As we told you, though -- Kendrick bought a $2.65 million crib in Calabasas a few years ago as an investment property, and his family got to move into that one ... leaving the Eastvale pad empty.

Though it's not as glamorous as might be expected, the home is a spacious 3,500-sq.-ft. that comes with a 3-car garage and a nice yard with a BBQ station.

It was built in 2006 so it's still very modern ... and it also boasts a swimming pool and spa.

Kendrick's listed the house at $800,000, so he's set to make a nice chunk of change when it sells because he paid $523,400 for the place in 2014.