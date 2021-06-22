Cubs' Javier Baez Embarrassingly Forgets Outs In Inning ... Benched Over Gaffe

El Mago looked more like El No Recuerdo on Monday ... 'cause Cubs star shortstop Javier Baez lost track of the outs during an inning, and was then promptly benched over the blunder.

Baez looked straight-up ridiculous during the bottom of the 4th inning of Chicago's game against the Indians ... when the 28-year-old thought there were 2 outs.

Javy Baez gets benched after getting doubled up because he forgot how many outs there were pic.twitter.com/2ikGSyOkJ7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2021 @JomboyMedia

You can see in the clip of the play ... after Anthony Rizzo hit a pop-up to left field, Baez began circling the bags completely unaware there was only 1 out prior to the at-bat.

Baez was then promptly doubled off at first base ... and after he didn't seem to care too much about the mistake, his manager yanked him.

Here’s Cubs manager David Ross talking to Javy Baez in the dugout pic.twitter.com/RG9pdzrmjs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2021 @JomboyMedia

Cameras caught David Ross having a deep conversation with Baez about the play in the dugout ... and it wasn't hard to see Baez wasn't happy with Ross' decision to bench him.

The Cubs went on to lose the game 4-0.

Afterward, though, Baez vowed to be better going forward, saying, "[Ross and I] talked about it. We’re on the same page. I’ll be there tomorrow to help the team."

Added Ross, "We had a good conversation, and I think that’s behind us ... Javy’s really important to this team."

Tough scene for Javier ... but hey, remember when he made this play just a few weeks ago???

pic.twitter.com/Y0LJYLNfCN This play replays in my head way too often, I have so much respect for Javier Baez. — ∙𝘌𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺∙ (@tC1G2YPKkkVeiSu) June 18, 2021 @tC1G2YPKkkVeiSu