Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant 'More Gifted' Than Michael Jordan, 'Different Breed'
Steve Kerr Durant's 'More Gifted' Than Jordan ... 'Entirely Different Breed'
6/24/2021 5:47 AM PT
Michael Jordan ain't going to like this ...
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is flat-out "more gifted" than His Airness ... explaining the Brooklyn Nets star is "an entirely different breed" from MJ.
The Warriors head coach -- who was Jordan's teammate with the Chicago Bulls in the '90s -- made the somewhat stunning revelation this week ... calling his former Golden State wing "the most talented player on earth, if not of all-time."
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 is more gifted than Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/O7kJw8yBEd— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 23, 2021 @NBA_NewYork
"He's just so gifted," Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think he's more gifted [than Jordan]."
Kerr continued, "He's 6'11" with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking -- his shot-blocking at the rim, it's just stunning. Watching him this year was really, really gratifying to see."
Of course, the resumes ain't exactly comparable -- at least not yet.
Jordan's got 6 rings, he was a 10-time NBA scoring champ and he won five league MVPs. Durant, meanwhile, has just two championships, 4 NBA scoring champ titles and just one MVP trophy.
Still, Kerr clearly believes KD's skillset offers more than Jordan's ... saying it was especially evident after the 32-year-old came back from an Achilles injury and still dominated.
"We all just wanted to see Kevin healthy," Kerr said, "and to see him in the playoffs playing at the level he reached, it was really, really gratifying for all of us."