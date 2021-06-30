James Franco Settles Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit for $2.235 Million

Four months after James Franco settled his sexual misconduct lawsuit we're now learning the financial terms of the settlement ... and it cost him a couple million.

The amount was revealed in court docs made public Wednesday ... and it shows Franco, his production company Rabbit Bandini Productions, the film school he founded, Studio 4, and others will shell out $2,235,000 to settle the suit. A judge still needs to sign off on it.

If the settlement gets the green light ... 2 of Franco's former students -- Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who filed the class-action suit in October 2020 at the height of the #MeToo movement -- will get $670,500 and $223,500, respectively ... but will have to hand over a chunk of that to their attorneys.

The other students who joined the lawsuit will get a cut of the remaining $1.341 million ... again, less due to attorneys' fees and costs.

As we previously reported ... Franco, who opened the school in 2014 and has since been shut down, was accused by students of putting them in gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.

The students claimed Franco pushed them into performing intimate and explicit sex scenes in an "orgy type setting" ... something they say went way beyond the pale of shooting such scenes.