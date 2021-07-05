Rashad Evans Says Jon Jones Will Continue to Dominate in UFC Heavyweight Division

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rashad Evans knows what it's like to be locked in a cage with Jon Jones ... and that's why Suga says Bones will continue his legacy of DOMINANCE when he fights a heavyweight.

Of course, Jones relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title last summer ... and decided to bulk up and move to the heavyweight division.

TMZ Sports talked to Evans -- a UFC Hall of Famer -- about Jon's transition to the bigger weight class.

"Jon Jones is a phenomenal athlete, he's a phenomenal fighter, and his IQ inside the Octagon can't be surpassed by anybody. So, I expect him to carry that to the heavyweight division," Rashad says.

When it comes to this topic, there's no one better to talk to. Rashad fought at LHW and HW, and lost a 5 round unanimous decision to JJ in 2012.

Now, don't get it twisted ... Evans says there will be some differences that could present Jones with minor issues in the cage.

"The things that I may think may give him some problems, the fact that these guys are big and they do hit harder, but for the most part I mean this is the great Jon Jones. Jon Jones can make an adjustment to anything."

Of course, Jon and the UFC haven't been able to work out a deal to make the Jones vs. Francis Ngannou super fight ... a fight that could be one of the biggest in the history of the organization.