Conor McGregor's Manager Says Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight Will Happen In Near Future

Conor McGregor's manager says the Nate Diaz trilogy fight WILL happen soon ... but first, Conor has his sights set on Charles Oliveira and the UFC lightweight belt.

TMZ Sports caught up with Audie Attar -- McGregor's longtime rep and biz partner -- at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ... and we asked who Conor will fight next if he gets a dub vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"I think it'll be the title fight against Charles Oliveira. Oliveria is here, he's gonna be present at the fight, waiting to see who he's gonna fight next."

We also asked Audie about the fight just about every MMA fan wants to see ... the rubber match with Nate Diaz.

Of course, Diaz submitted McGregor in their first fight in March 2016. Later that year, Conor bounced back and beat Nate via decision at UFC 202.

The third fight has arguably been the most anticipated fight in the entire sport ... a matchup that Audie says will certainly go down.

"The trilogy fight is gonna happen. Conor publicly said it has to happen. And, I know both fighters intend to make it happen. I think it's just gonna happen in the near future, just not next, immediately."

Attar added ... "He wants the belt next."

We also asked Attar about a future Jake Paul fight ... a fight he says Conor and his team aren't even considering.