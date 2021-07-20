NFL's Cam Akers Keeping Positive After Achilles Tear ... 'I’m A Soldier'

L.A. Rams star running back Cam Akers is in good spirits after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles ... saying he'll be back and better in no time.

The team made the news official Tuesday morning ... solidifying the end of the 22-year-old's sophomore campaign before it even began.

Despite the devastating news, Akers kept a positive attitude on Twitter ... saying, "I just want to thank any and every person sending prayers my way and wishing me well."

"I hate this happened but I’m in great spirits and I understand God makes no mistakes. I’ll be back better than ever in no time I’m a soldier. Again, thank you 🙏🏾."

Akers was set to have a huge 2021 season after earning 625 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games in his rookie year.

Although his 2021 is over, Akers should be good to go in time for 2022 ... and it sounds like he's determined to put the injury behind him as soon as possible.