Tyron Woodley Calls Tattoo Bet With Jake Paul 'Childish', But I'm Gettin' A KO!

Tyron Woodley says his tattoo bet with Jake Paul is straight-up "childish" -- but he tells TMZ Sports he took it 'cause he says he knows he's going to KO the YouTuber!

Paul and Woodley made the deal earlier this month ... agreeing that whoever loses on Aug. 29 will have to tattoo the winner's name somewhere on their body.

The bet is wild ... if Jake wins, Tyron has to get "I Love Jake Paul." If Tyron wins, Jake has to get "I Love Tyron Woodley."

The former UFC champ tells us the agreement was stupid ... explaining Paul only did it 'cause it's "his way of downplaying and bringing me into his world".

"It’s kind of childish," Woodley says. "But, last time he tried [to bet me] to make it seem like I wasn’t confident."

So, Woodley says he shook hands with Paul on it this time ... telling us he just knows he's not going to lose.

"I’m just not finna just let you act like you run the show," Woodley tells us ... adding, "Yeah, I bet because I’m confident I’m going to win. I have no plan on getting an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo."

As for a prediction for fight night ... Woodley wouldn't give a round, but says the outcome is inevitable.