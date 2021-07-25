Ex-Bad Wolves Frontman Tommy Vext Sues, Claims Trump Support Led to Ouster

Ex-Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext wasn't "black enough" to be part of the band due to his political stances and support for Donald Trump ... so he claims in a new lawsuit against his ex-manager, who allegedly openly dropped N-bombs.

Vext's suing Allen Kovac claiming that, in response to major political differences between them, Kovac cooked up a scheme to steal the heavy metal band they co-founded in 2017.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vext says Kovack disagreed with his social media posts criticizing protests in L.A. and Portland, as well as statements he made about the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And, because of that, Vext alleges Kovac launched a campaign to drive him out of music by demanding radio and streaming services stop playing Bad Wolves -- and they complied because Kovac has that kinda "pull" in the industry.

In the docs, Vext claims Kovac tried to block him from making political statements ... and when he refused to be silenced, Kovac tried and failed to try to buy Bad Wolves. That's when Kovac set about getting Vext booted ... according to Vext, anyway.

Vext, who is Black, believes his old bandmates soiled his good name by locking him out of the band's social media, and insinuating he "was not black enough" because of his political statements.

Vext is also accusing Kovac of regularly and openly using "n*****" in casual convos to belittle him, though he doesn't indicate how the alleged racism relates to his lawsuit. Vext only says it caused him to feel intimidated by Kovac ... "an executive showing he clearly felt so powerful as to think he could use the word with impunity."