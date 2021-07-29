NBA Prospects Show Off Flashy Fashion Before Draft, Lookin' Good!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The NBA Draft is about to go down ... and the prospects are lookin' swaggy as hell!!

TMZ Sports got footage of the guys as they headed over to Barclays Center for the biggest night of their lives ... with everyone all decked out in some of the best draft day suits we've ever seen!!!

Of course, all eyes are on Oklahoma State superstar Cade Cunningham, who is set to go #1 overall to the Detroit Pistons ... but there are plenty of other guys who will make heads turn with their draft 'fits.

Florida State forward Scottie Barnes is going the LeBron/Zion route -- rocking an all-white look. Congo's Jonathan Kuminga sticks out with some awesome orange threads.

There are also some eye-popping looks ... but ya gotta give credit to the guys for trying new styles!!