Mama June’s BF Sentenced to 16 Months in Crack Cocaine Case

Mama June's boyfriend won't enjoy his usual freedoms over the next year and change ... because he was sentenced in his crack cocaine case in Alabama.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Mama's BF Geno Doak was sentenced to 16 months in Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal. We're told that while Geno is registered as an inmate, he will not be physically behind bars, but has a set of rules to follow. If he messes up, he'll be locked up.

TMZ broke the story ... Mama and Geno were both busted outside an Alabama gas station back in March 2019 and charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of the deal.

According to the docs, Geno will be placed on probation for 2 years after he serves his 16 months. He also has to complete a substance abuse evaluation/treatment as part of the deal.