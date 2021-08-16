Soulja Boy Gets Offer To Fight Aaron Carter ... 'I'd Beat The Candy Out His Pockets!!!'

Soulja Boy heard Aaron Carter call him out loud and clear ... firing back at the pop star with some fighting words of his own ... saying, "I'll beat the candy out his pockets!!"

But, it isn't just talk ... TMZ Sports has learned there is a legit offer on the table for both guys to step in the ring and duke it out!!

Of course, the "That's How I Beat Shaq" crooner told us last week he'd be down to step in the ring again ... saying he'd rip the rapper apart.

33-year-old AC added he felt 31-year-old Soulja would never respond ... claiming he feels threatened by all his success and wouldn't want to be embarrassed with a big L.

Sources close to the situation tell us Celebrity Boxing has reached out to Soulja in hopes of making a deal happen ... but so far, he hasn't responded.

Remember, AC accepted a challenge against Lamar Odom earlier this year ... but came up short and got knocked out in the 2nd round.

Soulja has flirted with taking boxing matches in the past -- he almost entered the ring with Chris Brown in 2017 ... and more recently, went back and forth with Jake Paul.