Newlyweds Stay in Wedding Dress, Tuxedo for Los Angeles Honeymoon

Play video content TMZ.com

Here's a honeymoon you don't see every day ... a newly married couple from Oregon is doing tons of sightseeing in Los Angeles, but they're doing ALL of it in their wedding dress and tuxedo!!!

We ran into the bride and groom Monday at LAX and our photog asked if they had just gotten hitched at the airport? Seriously, why else would you be dressed like this at LAX?!?

Turns out Dan and Olivia Corcoran tied the knot the night before in Portland and took a short flight down to L.A. for their unique honeymoon idea ... 2 jam-packed days in L.A. without shedding their wedding wear.

Get this ... the happy couple says their itinerary includes Universal Studios, Disneyland and a Dodgers game in less than 48 hours -- a ton of activities in a very limited wardrobe.

Olivia says it's all her idea and they're traveling super light ... with one backpack and a couple changes of underwear. Hopefully, there's some deodorant in there too.

If you're looking for a quirky honeymoon idea, the Corcorans might be starting a trend. And, we know what you're thinking ... about all that dirt they're gonna accumulate, especially on Olivia's dress.