Trevor Bauer Accuser Testifies In Court Against MLB Star ... 'I Was In So Much Pain'

The woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault testified in court against the MLB star on Monday ... telling a judge the Dodgers pitcher treated her "like a rag doll" during two sexual encounters in April and May.

The 27-year-old -- who's seeking to obtain a permanent restraining order against Bauer -- spoke on the stand for roughly 4 hours in a Los Angeles courtroom ... and explained in graphic detail how she says Bauer sexually assaulted her.

The woman was questioned by her attorneys (she's expected to be cross-examined by Bauer's legal team as proceedings continue Tuesday) ... and said she was flat-out in "so much pain" after her experiences with the pitcher.

"He was treating me like I wasn't a human being," the woman said.

Bauer's accuser also showed a judge how she says the Dodgers star choked her unconscious with her own hair during their two encounters.

Bauer, meanwhile, sat in the courtroom for the hearing ... and was described as quiet and stoic as the questioning of his accuser unfolded.

Bauer -- who has been adamant the sexual encounters with his accuser were entirely consensual -- is expected to take the stand at some point during the proceedings this week.

As we previously reported, Bauer's accuser obtained a temporary restraining order against the 30-year-old in June ... and is now looking for a judge to make it a permanent one.