Tom Brady's Son Gets Ball Boy Gig At Buccaneers Practice
8/18/2021 7:11 AM PT
File under: "Perks of having a 7-time Super Bowl champ for a dad."
Tom Brady's son, Jack, got a front-row seat to watch his pops at work -- getting ball boy responsibilities at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this week!!
The pics are adorable ... with the 13-year-old chatting it up with coaches and TB12 while the reigning champs prep for the upcoming season.
Pretty cool, as bring-your-kid-to-work days go … (from Tom Brady’s Instagram, with son Jack) pic.twitter.com/rBMv8fZ0BB— Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2021 @gregauman
Brady couldn't be more proud of his son ... with the proud father showing off on Instagram about his kid's new gig.
"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," TB12 said. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously ... just like his dad!!"
No word on if this is a full-time summer job for Jack now, or if it was a one-time thing ... but either way, it's very cool to see.
Of course, TB12 and Jack have spent a lot of time bonding over football together over the years ... remember, the QB juked the hell outta his son during a backyard workout back in 2018 -- which is just as hilarious 3 years later.
As it turns out, Jack has a birthday coming up ... so have a good one, kid!!