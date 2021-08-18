Tom Brady's Son Gets Ball Boy Gig At Buccaneers Practice

File under: "Perks of having a 7-time Super Bowl champ for a dad."

Tom Brady's son, Jack, got a front-row seat to watch his pops at work -- getting ball boy responsibilities at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this week!!

The pics are adorable ... with the 13-year-old chatting it up with coaches and TB12 while the reigning champs prep for the upcoming season.

Pretty cool, as bring-your-kid-to-work days go … (from Tom Brady’s Instagram, with son Jack) pic.twitter.com/rBMv8fZ0BB — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2021 @gregauman

Brady couldn't be more proud of his son ... with the proud father showing off on Instagram about his kid's new gig.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," TB12 said. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously ... just like his dad!!"

No word on if this is a full-time summer job for Jack now, or if it was a one-time thing ... but either way, it's very cool to see.

Of course, TB12 and Jack have spent a lot of time bonding over football together over the years ... remember, the QB juked the hell outta his son during a backyard workout back in 2018 -- which is just as hilarious 3 years later.