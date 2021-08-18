Tom Brady's Son Gets Ball Boy Gig At Buccaneers Practice

8/18/2021 7:11 AM PT
File under: "Perks of having a 7-time Super Bowl champ for a dad."

Tom Brady's son, Jack, got a front-row seat to watch his pops at work -- getting ball boy responsibilities at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this week!!

The pics are adorable ... with the 13-year-old chatting it up with coaches and TB12 while the reigning champs prep for the upcoming season.

Brady couldn't be more proud of his son ... with the proud father showing off on Instagram about his kid's new gig.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," TB12 said. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously ... just like his dad!!"

No word on if this is a full-time summer job for Jack now, or if it was a one-time thing ... but either way, it's very cool to see.

7/9/18
CAN'T CATCH POPS

Of course, TB12 and Jack have spent a lot of time bonding over football together over the years ... remember, the QB juked the hell outta his son during a backyard workout back in 2018 -- which is just as hilarious 3 years later.

As it turns out, Jack has a birthday coming up ... so have a good one, kid!!

