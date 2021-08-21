Kanye West Posts Pic of His Childhood Home, Deletes Instagram Posts

Kanye West is sending smoke signals that he's zeroing in on his album release, by posting a pic of the house he grew up in.

Ye displayed a photo of his childhood home on the South Side of Chicago. You'll recall, it's the house he bought last year for $225,000.

As for the clue -- well, the album is titled "Donda," an homage to his late mother, so it would seem he's telegraphing the album is, at the very least, top of mind.

The album was supposed to be released last month, but that date was moved to early August but still, no album. Fact is ... that's SOP for Kanye.

For whatever reason, Kanye scrubbed his entire Instagram page ... so all you get is the house photo. It's unclear why he did this ... maybe to really profile the pic and send some sort of message that the album is near.

He's been tinkering with the album ever since the first unveiling at the listening party in Atlanta for friends and fam back in July.

The first listening party broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers.

Kim has been really supportive ... showing up at both listening parties and wearing the same color outfit as her estranged husband.

They also had lunch together this week, so it seems the divorce is super amicable.