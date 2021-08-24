Chris Johnson Says He's The Fastest NFL Player Ever, 'No Question'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The legendary Tennessee Titans running back made the claim to TMZ Sports ... saying if he lined up for a race against every fast NFL legend ever -- and everyone was still in their prime -- he would've dusted them all.

"No question," Johnson says.

The statement is a bold one -- after all, Sanders alone is rumored to have once run a 4.1 40-yard dash -- but Chris says he believes in his speed THAT much.

"You look at my tape, I've never been caught," Johnson says. "I made people pull hamstrings!"

Johnson's obviously not lying ... the guy ran a 4.24 40-yard dash at the 2008 NFL Combine -- and his speed was consistently on display throughout his 10-year NFL career.

As for if CJ2K could still get it done on the track ... he told us that just ain't happenin' now -- admitting Hill would beat him in a sprint today.