Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30 Sexual Assault Counts Involving 21 Alleged Victims

Ron Jeremy has just been indicted on a slew of sexual assault and rape charges ... and prosecutors say there are now a staggering 21 alleged victims.

The famous porn star is now facing more than 30 sexual assault counts for alleged incidents dating back more than 20 years ... according to an announcement Wednesday from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Prosecutors say a grand jury returned the indictment Thursday and it's just now been unsealed.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of forcible rape, 7 counts of forcible oral copulation, 6 counts of sexual battery by restraint, 4 counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, 2 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and 1 count each of sodomy by the use of force, assault with intent to commit rape and lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15.

Prosecutors are accusing Jeremy of sexually assaulting 21 women during a 23-year period dating all the way back to 1996 ... with the alleged victims ranging from 15 to 51.

Among the allegations, prosecutors say Jeremy stands accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley back in October 1996, raping a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2000, and raping a 17-year-old girl at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008.