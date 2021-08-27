Jaxson Hayes Shoved Police Officer Into Wall, LAPD Body Camera Shows

Play video content Los Angeles Police Department

TMZ Sports has obtained LAPD body camera footage of Jaxson Hayes' arrest ... and the NBA hooper appears to shove a police officer, sending him careening into a wall.

The video starts with cops approaching 6'11, 220-pound Hayes outside his GF's L.A. house -- after a woman called 911, claiming she received "disturbing" texts from her cousin who claimed Hayes was "getting loud and violent," adding she was "scared and couldn't call the police herself."

Play video content Los Angeles Police Department

Once on the scene, cops told 21-year-old Hayes they had to enter the home to make sure everyone was safe ... but Hayes objected.

Hayes eventually attempted to retreat inside ... but officers blocked his path. Police attempted to cuff Hayes ... and that's when the situation turned violent.

Hayes appears to forcefully shove an officer ... sending him slamming into an exterior wall of the home. Police later said the officer was injured during the incident ... and required medical treatment.

Officers then wrestled Hayes -- who was struggling with the cops -- to the ground. He is heard on video saying "I can't breathe."

Moments later, after repeatedly ordering Hayes to comply, an officer tases him. Jaxson appears to have been tased twice.

Cops eventually were able to get Hayes in handcuffs.

Jaxson is later heard telling police to take it easy on his arm ... because he feared they were going to break it.

As we previously reported, Hayes was arrested following the July 28 incident with cops ... and was booked on a resisting arrest charge.

At the time, LAPD launched an internal use of force investigation to determine whether appropriate force was used after Hayes alleged he couldn't breathe during the arrest.

A large police union that represents LAPD officers has called on the NBA and New Orleans Pelicans to suspend Hayes for pushing the officer -- and repeatedly using the n-word during the arrest.