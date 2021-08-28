NFL Network Star Kay Adams Gives Fantasy Football Sleeper Advice, Draft These 5!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Wanna win your fantasy football league this year?? NFL Network star Kay Adams has the secret sauce to get you that trophy -- naming five sleepers that'll break out in 2021!!

Adams tells us the list of overlooked players starts with Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb ... saying she believes the wide receiver is going to go OFF this season.

"CeeDee Lamb is going to be a top-five finish," Adams said, adding that 1,500 receiving yards and eight touchdowns are not out of the question for the second-year wideout.

CeeDee’s first preseason catch. Just what to expect. Goes for a gain of 13 and a Cowboys first down. pic.twitter.com/TiYlG4WXQs — Jacob ☆⁸⁸ (@JKenn_35) August 22, 2021 @JKenn_35

Next, Adams says Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Rondale Moore could help dominate in points per reception leagues as well.

"He's just a weapon," Adams said of Moore. "They're using him in the preseason on the ground, handoffs, special trick plays -- crazy mind of Kliff Kingsbury -- so I think Rondale Moore is actually in a PPR league that's going to end up being really, really valuable."

When it comes to tight ends ... Kay says she thinks way too many people are passing on Detroit Lions star T.J. Hockenson.

"There's no way in my head he ends up outside the top three," Adams said.