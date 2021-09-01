Rikishi Says Niece Murdered In Shooting, Begs For Help Finding Suspects

Hall of Fame wrestler Rikishi says his niece was tragically murdered in a shooting earlier this summer ... and now, he's pleading with the public for help in finding who did it.

Rikishi re-posted a flier Tuesday from the San Francisco Police Department ... which he says spells out the horrific details of his niece's death on July 30.

In the bulletin, cops say they responded to a report of a shooting at around 6:45 PM ... and learned a 45-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl had been shot.

Police say the 45-year-old was treated for her injuries and is expected to survive ... though they say, tragically, the 16-year-old died from her wounds.

Rikishi says the 16-year-old is his niece, Jaedah Tofaeono, and he pleaded with the public to "PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERF*****S."

🚨🚨🚨Need your help .



They murdered my niece

In the BAY AREA

16yrs old “ JAEDAH TOFAEONO “



🚨🚨🚨PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERFUCKERS



Check it ..



Spread the word 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost ! pic.twitter.com/9DFlTEYGCG — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 1, 2021 @TheREALRIKISHI

"Need your help," Rikishi added. "They murdered my niece In the BAY AREA 16yrs old ... Check it .. Spread the word."

The SFPD says it's offering a $50K reward for "information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder."