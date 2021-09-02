Aaron Rodgers Says Time Away From Shailene Woodley Will 'Be A Good Thing'

'I Think It's Going To Be A Good Thing'

Aaron Rodgers appears to be looking forward to some time away from his fiancee ... 'cause the quarterback just said spending the NFL season apart from Shailene Woodley is "going to be a good thing."

The football player made the surprising admission to Haute Living ... after explaining his decision to return to Wisconsin and the Packers this year will likely mean he and Woodley have to spend most of the next few months apart.

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," Rodgers said.

"I think it's going to be a good thing."

Aaron added, "I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Rodgers and Woodley had been inseparable since announcing their engagement in the winter ... with the two quarantining together and then jettisoning across the globe for vacations.

They were spotted in Canada, Disney World, Mexico and Hawaii ... and they've been open about their love for each other nearly every step of the way.

Play video content 3/4/21 Zenith Watches

In fact, Rodgers said in March he's looking forward to fatherhood after getting engaged to Woodley.

So, is Thursday's admission a sign of the honeymoon phase coming to an end? We're certainly hoping no -- but, hey, we've definitely seen Rodgers beef with those close to him in the past ...