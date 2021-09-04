Darren Till's Gunning To Be UFC's 1st 3-Division Champ, 170, 185 & 205 lbs.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes have held UFC titles in 2 divisions ... but a 3-division champ -- that's never been done -- at least not yet.

That's exactly what 28-year-old UFC star Darren Till tells TMZ Sports he's trying to do.

"For me, I’m chasing something totally different. I want to be great. I'm on a path to greatness and I'm a top contender. I want to be a champion in two divisions, maybe three. I know it sounds like I’m dreaming, but I’ve got to dream. That’s me."

DT has a big fight this weekend against #5-ranked Derek Brunson. The winner, with an impressive performance, could find themselves in prime position for a title fight against Israel Adesanya or Robert Whittaker (they're likely fighting in early 2022).

That's 1 division ... but there'd still be 2 left to conquer, Welterweight (170 lbs.) and Light Heavyweight (205 lbs.). A 35 pound difference is HUGE ... but Till, who's 6'0" tall, believes he can shed the pounds.

"I believe [I can do it]. I know I can do one last hoorah at 170 [lbs.] against the champ Kamaru Usman, and 205, but who knows. I’ve always dreamed of being a two-weight division world champion in the UFC."

"I know three is a stretch and I know I need to rack up a lot of wins but I'm a young kid dreaming."

In fact, Darren used to fight at welterweight ... but dropping the lbs. was brutal.

But, he thinks he can make the weight ... and when it comes to the actual fighting, Till doesn't think there are many people more dangerous in the Octagon.

The 1st step towards ruling 3 divisions starts this Saturday at UFC Fight Night.