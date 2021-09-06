Kodak Black Expecting His Second Child, a Girl

Cardi B's not the only one with major baby news today ... Kodak Black's having another kid as well!!!

The Florida rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Kodak's girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, is pregnant with their first child together ... and it's a girl!!!

We're told KB's known Maranda for about 4 years and they've been dating, and decided they wanted to have a child. Cohen says the couple conceived around April, so the baby girl's expected either late 2021 or early 2022.

Kodak has a 6-year-old son, King, from a prior relationship, and we're told he's ecstatic his second kid's a girl and can't wait to spoil his daughter.