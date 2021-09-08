Kodak Black Donates $20k to College Fund for Kid of Cop Killed by COVID

Kodak Black wants to ensure the daughter of a cop who died from COVID can go to college -- he's making a hefty donation after hearing about the officer's story.

Here's the deal ... Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot recently died after contracting COVID-19 and experiencing complications related to the virus, leaving behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... the rapper read an article about the cop's COVID death, saw she had a young daughter and said ... "Make sure that kid is straight. Pay for her college fund."

Kodak donated $20,000 to a college fund for the little girl, and we're told he was so moved by Officer Sepot's story because he also battled COVID.

Cohen says Kodak contracted COVID several months ago and suffered from body aches, headaches and difficulty breathing for about 10 days.