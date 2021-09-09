Beck Keeps Some Banksy Art, Loses Minivan In Divorce Settlement

Beck's walking away from his marriage with some precious Banksy art ... but he's taking the 'L' when it comes to the family minivan in his divorce.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the judge signed off on Beck and Marissa Ribisi's divorce judgement, which became final last Friday. Beck and Marissa are splitting up their crazy art collection, with both getting some works from the famous Banksy.

Beck's getting 4 Banksy pieces, including works titled "Hunters" and "Sale Ends Today."

The "Where It's At" singer is getting more pieces of real estate than his wife, including properties in Los Angeles, Malibu, Memphis and Little Rock ... and he's going to have to fork over a cool $500,000 to even things out between them.

Marissa -- an actress who had roles in "Dazed and Confused," "Pleasantville" and several other movies -- is getting 5 Banksy pieces, plus some bank accounts and the family minivan, a 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Per the terms of the judgment, Beck will pay Marissa $18,169 per month in spousal support, plus additional amounts if he earns more than $1.7 million in a year. He's also got to pay at least $14,531 per month in child support (again, plus additional amounts if he earns more than $1.7 million in a year), and they will have joint legal custody of their 2 kids. Beck and his ex will figure out some of the physical custody schedule on their own, but Beck will get the kids at least 19% of the time.