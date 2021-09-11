Travis Kelce Says He Might Rock Baby-Face Look All Year, 'We'll See!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

To all those Chiefs fans who ain't feeling Travis Kelce's new baby-face look, we're sorry in advance ... 'cause the K.C. star tells TMZ Sports he might go beard-less -- ALL YEAR!!!

The 31-year-old broke down the plans for his facial fuzz out at LAX this week ... saying even though he got roasted for whipping out the razor recently -- he might just keep the fresh-faced drip all season.

What's interesting, though ... Kelce actually had some stubble going when we got him -- but he insisted that was merely a temporary thing.

"Nah, I haven't got a cut in a while," Kelce told us.

As for why he initially decided to trim his famous fur -- which he's become known for in his rise to NFL stardom in Kansas City -- he said bluntly, "Sometimes you gotta see your face!"

When we asked if he planned to keep that mentality all season, he added ... "We'll see!"

Beard or not ... we're pretty sure Kelce's going to ball out this season -- and he clearly feels the same way, telling us before jetting away from the airport, "We gon' get after it, baby!"