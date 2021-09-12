Ben Affleck Enjoys a Smoke While Touring the Bronx with J Lo

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez took Ben Affleck back to where it all started -- namely, the block that gave her her nickname ... and the dude seemed to make himself right at home by lighting up.

Bennifer returned to J Lo's stomping grounds Sunday -- this after spending the past few days in Italy, where they brought their love fest to the red carpet and beyond. Now, it was the Bronx's turn to get a look at the Hollywood power couple ... and they weren't shy.

Eyewitnesses spotted Ben and Jen touring the latter's birthplace borough, swinging by a place called Lit Bar in what we're told appeared to be a small biz tour -- with J Lo popping in to show love. BA was tagging along ... and apparently needed a smoke break between stops.

Check out this video TMZ obtained of Benny puffing on a cigarette and waving to fans who noticed him. He inhaled quickly, because he was back inside in no time -- but the cat was outta the bag ... because when they exited ... there was a swarm of people with phones out.

Like we said ... they weren't trying to hide their presence -- and you can tell as much by their body language. Jen was giving hand waves and Ben even cracked a smile.

Ya gotta think Ben will bring his boo to his own hometown soon -- Cambridge ain't that far from NYC ... and Bennifer appear to be on the move.