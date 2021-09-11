Jennifer Lopez Climbs in Gondola During Photoshoot in Venice
J Lo A Little D&G in Venice ... Dolce and Gondola
9/11/2021 6:58 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez knows how to travel in style ... even when she precariously boards a tiny boat!
J Lo was decked out in D&G head to toe as she jumped on a gondola in Venice, Italy, during the Venice International Film Festival. It's part of a fashion shoot that took about an hour-and-a-half.
Jen and Ben have been pretty much inseparable during the trip ... gotta say, both looking amazing as they took in the Festival and some sightseeing.
After the shoot, J Lo went back to their hotel, after which she and Ben headed for the airport.
Ben and Jen have been on a world tour, during which they have displayed PDA on multiple continents.
Ben will be heading to Austin soon, to shoot a movie. TMZ broke the story, he rented a luxury condo for the movie shoot and even though it's temporary, he's upgrading the pad. We're told J Lo will be spending a fair amount of time with BF during production.
Ben has also been front and center during at least one of J Lo's projects ... even interacting with the crew during the shoot, so they're not only seriously dating ... they're already involved in each other's business.
Ben and Jen have been looking for insanely expensive estates in the L.A. area. So yeah, it's serious.