Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Wears Bag On Head Saying 'She Said Yes'

Britney Spears' fiance is wearing his emotions on his sleeve face after their engagement ... and the bag over his head might be a metaphor for how he kept his proposal plan hidden.

Sam Asghari had a pep in his step Monday as he made a pit stop at a 7-Eleven ... grabbing a Gatorade inside before hopping in his Jeep with his bride to be ... and wearing a Trader Joe's bag over his head with the words, "She said yes!"

Britney's fiance was rolling solo later in the day when a photog caught up with him going inside a gym for a workout, with Sam saying the road to their engagement wasn't easy.

It's interesting ... Sam says he had to keep the custom engagement ring secret for 3 months ... but he's not giving out any free game on how to woo a pop star.

As we reported ... Sam popped the question Sunday at Britney's home and she said yes, and he gave her a huge rock with "lioness" inscribed on the band.