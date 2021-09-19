Tana Mongeau Getting 'Crazy' Offers For Celeb Boxing Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tana Mongeau could be the next big YouTuber to enter the boxing ring ... 'cause the social media superstar tells TMZ Sports she's gotten "crazy" offers to fight -- and she's definitely not saying "no."

The celeb boxing world has blown up in recent years ... with guys like the Paul bros., KSI and Austin McBroom cashing in on people wanting to see them take some punches.

But, there's been a MASSIVE lack of female representation in YouTube fighting ... and one name that's been rumored to change that is 23-year-old Mongeau, who has nearly 5.5 MILLION followers on the platform.

So, when we ran into TM at LAX recently, we had to ask if she was going to cash in and take a fight.

"We've had some crazy offers," Tana tells us. "A lot of the people who I want to fight don't wanna fight. Not that I'm scary, I don't know why but we're trying to figure it out right now for sure. It’s definitely not a 'no.'"

One person Tana says she wanted to face off against is her hated rival and ex Bella Thorne, but claims the actress wants nothing to do with it.

Speaking of exes, does this mean Tana wants to be the next Jake Paul of boxing?!? Not quite.

"I think comparing myself to Jake Paul is something I try to stay away from for my mental health," Tana joked.

But, don't get it twisted -- Tana says if someone backs up the Brinks trucks she will 100% start training and taking it seriously.