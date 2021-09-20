Karl-Anthony Towns Showers Jordyn Woods With Insane Gifts For Birthday

Play video content @jodiewoods / Instagram

Karl-Anthony Towns made sure his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, felt EXTRA special for her 24th birthday -- showering her with crazy gifts ... including a Patek watch, a Birkin bag and a Bottega coat!!

The Minnesota Timberwolves center surprised Woods with the presents during a celebration at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Saturday ... giving her the expensive pieces throughout the evening.

Woods' baby sister, Jodie, captured the initial present opening on video -- showing Woods first receiving a shiny box that contained a diamond Patek watch, which can run for well over $100k.

KAT later gifted her a royal blue Birkin bag -- which, again, can run into the six figures -- before capping off the night by handing her a new, green Bottega Veneta coat.

Woods was thrilled with all of the new drip, thanking KAT repeatedly during the night ... and later writing on her social media page, "I was too drunk to process this last night. WTF [Karl-Anthony], this is crazy!"

The most wild part of the gift-giving ... Saturday wasn't even Jordyn's real birthday -- it's actually Sept. 23!

Makes ya wonder ... does KAT have even more planned for her ACTUAL birthday?!