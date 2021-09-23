NY Giants' Nick Gates Needs Another Surgery On Broken Leg, Could End Career

New York Giants star offensive lineman Nick Gates will need another surgery to try to repair his broken leg ... and there's now a fear the operations could end his career.

Gates horrifically snapped his left leg while pass protecting during a play in the Giants' loss to the Washington Football Team last week ... and, despite early optimism of a full recovery, head coach Joe Judge says his rehab has hit a snag.

WARNING - this is ugly.



I hate doing this, but seeing as the broadcast isn't showing a replay, here's the footage we got of the Nick Gates injury.



Look at the bottom right of the video. pic.twitter.com/RlAspV4hHb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2021 @ChadwikoTWW

Judge told reporters Thursday Gates is still in a hospital in D.C. ... and will need more work to fix the wound completely.

"We’re confident he’ll be able to come back," Judge said, "but, yes, it could be career-ending."

Giants center Nick Gates walking after fracturing his leg against Washington on Thursday.



Walking. pic.twitter.com/fw7VpqklvT — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 19, 2021 @brgridiron

Gates had seemed to be making good progress after the initial procedures ... 'cause just a few days ago, he was walking with the help of a walker.

Now, though, his football career appears to be very much in jeopardy.

If it is the end, Gates had a hell of a run in the NFL ... the 25-year-old started 21 games in a little over two seasons with New York and had just been named a team captain.