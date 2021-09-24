Gene Simmons Sells Beverly Hills Mansion For $16 Million

Gene Simmons is finally kissing his Beverly Hills mansion goodbye ... and now it's going to get a facelift.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the KISS frontman just closed on the sale of his two-acre property in Benedict Canyon for $16 million.

He's getting less than asking ... as we first told you, Gene put the home up for sale back in October for $22 million but couldn't unload it, so then he made some renovations and relisted it in March for $25 mil.

Our sources say the buyer is Max Nobel of Nobel Development Group ... and we're told he's planning to remodel the estate.

The property is 16,000-square-feet with 7 bedrooms ... or now, the bells and whistles include a 60-foot water slide, professional size tennis court and parking for 35 cars.

We’re told Gene bought the property back in October 1986 for $1,337,500.