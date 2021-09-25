Anti-Vaxxers Storm Staten Island Food Court Amid Vaccine Mandate Rule

A group of rowdy anti-vaxxers in New York have their own weird twist to Patrick Henry's liberty demand -- they're demanding freedom, alright ... food court freedom.

Check out this surreal scene that unfolded at the Staten Island Mall, where a swarm of people came barging into the Food District area with American flags ... a place they're not technically supposed to enter without proof of vaccination.

Dozens of Anti-mandate activists have entered a vaccinated only food court in Staten Island chanting "USA USA" pic.twitter.com/YtIrQrjGw8 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 25, 2021 @ScooterCasterNY

A bunch of them were chanting "USA, USA" ... and some even appeared to be wearing QAnon shirts. Eventually, one guy took the lead and told everyone what they oughta do next now that they'd broken through -- apparently past security -- and had their run of the place.

He essentially said ... go order something and sit down to eat. And, sure enough, it seems everyone started to do just that. At one point, the group of about 60 protesters or so started a new chant ... "F*** Joe Biden" -- this as bewildered spectators looked on.

If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time.



You’ll need proof of #COVID19 vaccination for indoor dining, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances in New York City. This is a lifesaving mandate to keep our city safe. https://t.co/hIK99Z8M8A — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 3, 2021 @NYCMayor

Who they should be directing their anger at, however, is Mayor Bill de Blasio ... who enacted a city-wide vaccine mandate, making it impossible for folks who aren't vaxxed to dine indoors, hit gyms, and a ton of other inside activities. He's put his foot down on getting the jab.